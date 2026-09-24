Trumpland

Trump Avenue Set to Change Its ‘Embarrassing’ Name

ROAD TO RETALIATION

Canadians have decided to beat Trump at his own game.

Harry Thompson
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

US President Donald Trump addresses the 81st United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York City, US, September 22, 2026. REUTERS/MIKE SEGAR TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Mike Segar/REUTERS

Trump Avenue has hit a dead end.

The 80-year-old president stirred up big feelings over the summer after he said he was renaming Lake Ontario to Lake America as part of a wider economic and diplomatic spat with Canada.

Reprisals from folks north of the border have since followed, the latest of which is taking place in Canada’s own capital, Ottawa.

Ottawa's Trump Avenue.
Ottawa's Trump Avenue. Google Maps

Its city council unanimously voted on Wednesday to rename Trump Avenue, as Canadians remain in lockstep behind Prime Minister Mark Carney.

“I don’t like the idea of anything that’s named for Donald Trump, who has demonstrated hostility towards Canada,” Ottawa’s mayor Mark Sutcliffe told the press following the vote.

Ottawa named the street after Trump in the late 1990s to highlight his success as a real estate developer.

Ordering deliveries can be tough for folks on the street, which has 65 houses. “It’s embarrassing, like they just chuckle and laugh,” 65-year-old retiree John Germano told The New York Times. “It gets worse and worse every day.”

With Parliament Hill in the background, tourists use the new Pìdàban Pedestrian Bridge to walk to Kìwekì Point, in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, August 6, 2026. REUTERS/David Kawai
Ottawa is the seat of Canadian political power. David Kawai/REUTERS

Canadians have grown to feel increasingly slighted by the president, who has spoken openly about his desire to make their country the 51st U.S. state.

America’s closest ally was no exception either to his sprawling tariff scheme, and in August negotiators from Ottawa and Washington, D.C., failed to reach a new trade agreement.

That meant Trump’s tariffs took effect in the days that followed. They soon met reprisals from north of the border. A trade war ensued.

Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney attends as US President Donald Trump addresses the 81st United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York City, US, September 22, 2026. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has been on the front line of the split. Shannon Stapleton/REUTERS

Ottawa councilor Riley Brockington is fronting the effort to change the name and replace it with something else. The next stage of that work will have people living on the soon-to-be former Trump Avenue draw up a list of replacement names.

He told the Times that the name change was about Trump’s threats to Canada’s national sovereignty, rather than the attempt to rename Lake Ontario.

“He does not deserve the honor of having his name on a city of Ottawa street,” he said. “We’re the nation’s capital.”

Maps showing the names Lake America (top), viewable only to U.S.-based users and Lake Ontario (bottom), viewable only to Canada-based viewers, that appear on Google Maps pages of the service August 30, 2026, after U.S. President Donald Trump announced that he was changing the name of the smallest of the five Great Lakes, in a combination of screenshots. Google/Handout via REUTERS. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. MANDATORY CREDIT. THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY
The difference in how Google Maps users in the U.S. and Canada see Lake Ontario. Google Maps/via REUTERS

“President Trump has done more than anyone to protect the great people of Canada,” White House spokesperson Anna Kelly told the Daily Beast. “Instead of meaningless gestures, these local governments should do right by the citizens they serve, thank President Trump for defending their country, and make a good deal to benefit Canadian and American citizens alike.”

Despite the severe tone from D.C., Canadians are having fun with the horn-locking.

Peter Politis is the mayor of Cochrane, where the unorganized townships of East Trump Lake and West Trump Lake are located. They are not named after the president, but that hasn’t stopped Politis from considering a switch.

He told the Times that they were under provincial control, but “That said, as mayor, I am sorely tempted to wave the mayoral pen and table a motion anyway, given how fitting it feels at the moment,” he wrote.

Mr. Politis mused that he might not stop there.

“On a tongue-in-cheek note, we’ve toyed with the idea of renaming our local landfill dump ‘Trump.’”

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment.

Harry Thompson

Harry Thompson

News Reporter

Thompson99999

harry.thompson@thedailybeast.com

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