Trump Awards Himself Tasteless Kennedy Center Christmas Gift

Priorities, priorities.
The iconic Kennedy Center is being renamed the “Trump-Kennedy Center,” the White House announced Thursday.
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt posted to X that the venue’s board, recently packed with MAGA loyalists, decided to honor President Donald Trump because of “the unbelievable work” he has done over the last year in “saving the building” and its “reputation.”
She continued, “Congratulations to President Donald J. Trump, and likewise, congratulations to President Kennedy, because this will be a truly great team long into the future! The building will no doubt attain new levels of success and grandeur.”
This is a developing story that will be updated.