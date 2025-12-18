Trump Awards Himself Tasteless Kennedy Center Christmas Gift

Priorities, priorities.

The iconic Kennedy Center is being renamed the “Trump-Kennedy Center,” the White House announced Thursday.

The John F. Kennedy Center's new board, for some reason, now includes MAGA figures such as Trump’s chief of staff, Susie Wiles, and Attorney General Pam Bondi. JIM WATSON/Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt posted to X that the venue’s board, recently packed with MAGA loyalists, decided to honor President Donald Trump because of “the unbelievable work” he has done over the last year in “saving the building” and its “reputation.”

She continued, “Congratulations to President Donald J. Trump, and likewise, congratulations to President Kennedy, because this will be a truly great team long into the future! The building will no doubt attain new levels of success and grandeur.”