‘Assassinated’ Trump Baby Balloon Rises From the Dead in Florida
Remember the bright orange Trump baby balloon that was brought down with a knife during the president’s visit to the University of Alabama? Well, it came back from the dead Tuesday night when President Trump arrived at his rally at a hockey arena in Broward County, Florida. Clearly shaken by the attack on the balloon this month, organizers arranged a security detail for their diaper-clad creation. It was carefully watched by police officers, according to the Miami Herald, and a group of volunteers who are specially trained to de-escalate crowds who may be angered by the balloon. Florida Democratic Party staffer Chris Hill brought the volunteers together at Tuesday's event, telling them: “We need you to be the Secret Service for Baby Trump... If things start to escalate, don’t make eye contact. If people ‘bro pump’ with their chest, don’t engage on that level.” The balloon is one of six “cloned” from the original crafted by British artist Matthew Bonner in 2018.