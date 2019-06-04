Trump Baby Balloon Takes Flight Outside British Parliament on Day Two of State Visit

The giant orange balloon shaped like Donald Trump wearing a diaper—which the president complained made him feel “unwelcome” during a trip to the U.K. last year—has once again taken flight outside the British Parliament as the second day of his state visit gets underway. Trump went nowhere near the balloon last year, but Bloomberg News’ Alex Morales reports the president’s motorcade drove past the inflatable flying over Parliament Square on Tuesday on his way to visit Prime Minister Theresa May at 10 Downing Street. Protesters have permission from London Mayor Sadiq Khan to fly the blimp for two hours. Thousands of people are expected to take to the streets of London on Tuesday in the biggest organized protests against Trump’s visit. The protest will be led by leader of the opposition Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn, who said Monday that it will give Brits an opportunity “to stand in solidarity with those he’s attacked in America, around the world, and in our own country—including, just this morning, Sadiq Khan.” Trump called Khan a “stone cold loser” in a tweet Monday morning as he landed in London.