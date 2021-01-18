Trump Baby Blimp That President Said Made Him Feel ‘Unwelcome’ Acquired by Top London Museum
HERE’S YOUR LEGACY
The 20-foot orange inflatable of Donald Trump in a diaper that the president complained made him feel “unwelcome” during a trip to Britain has secured its place in history. The balloon, first flown during Trump’s visit to Britain in 2018 and again in 2019, has since travelled to France, Argentina, and the United States. But it will now come to rest after being acquired by the Museum of London. The balloon will live on for generations to come, and, according to The Guardian, could be displayed as part of the museum’s protest collection alongside artefacts from the Suffragette movement. Sharon Ament, the museum director, said the balloon was a “tiny part of a global movement” that was “led by the marginalized people who Trump’s politics most endangered.” Trump hated the balloon, saying in 2018: “I guess when they put out blimps to make me feel unwelcome, no reason for me to go to London.”