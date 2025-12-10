Trump Candidate Blows 30-Year GOP Stranglehold on Major City

Miami has elected its first Democratic mayor in 30 years, giving the party a boost ahead of the 2026 midterms.

Democrat candidate Eileen Higgins defeated Republican Emilio Gonzalez, who had been personally endorsed by President Donald Trump.

Higgins, 61, will also become the first woman to lead the city of Miami. During her campaign, she attacked the ICE raids, which have impacted the large local Hispanic community.

Miami Mayor-elect Eileen Higgins speaks to supporters as she celebrates her victory at her election night party held at the Miami Women's Club on December 09, 2025 in Miami, Florida. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

“Tonight, the people of Miami made history,” said Higgins, a former county commissioner.

“We are facing rhetoric from elected officials that is so dehumanizing and cruel, especially against immigrant populations,” Higgins told The Associated Press following her victory speech. “The residents of Miami were ready to be done with that.”

City of Miami mayoral candidate Emilio Gonzalez speaks to supporters and the media during election night watch party at Hoy Como Ayer in Little Havana, in Miami on Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025. Miami Herald/TNS

Chair of the Florida Democratic Party, Nikki Fried, was thrilled with the result, noting in a statement, “I am thrilled for Eileen and cannot think of a better person to shatter Miami’s glass ceiling by becoming the first woman to lead the city in its 129-year history.”

Prior to her election, Higgins had said she had never been prouder to be a Democrat.

“We’re living in the state of Florida, where we have people that are building cages for our residents rather than affordable housing for them.”

Miami Mayoral candidate Eileen Higgins arrives to vote at a polling place on election day on December 09, 2025 in Miami, Florida. Higgins, a Democrat, faces Republican Emilio González, a former city manager endorsed by President Donald Trump. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Higgins’ victory reverses a shift to the right in South Florida in recent elections. The Democrats have enjoyed victories in Virginia and New Jersey in the last month.