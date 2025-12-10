Trump Candidate Blows 30-Year GOP Stranglehold on Major City

Miami has elected its first Democratic mayor in 30 years, giving the party a boost ahead of the 2026 midterms.
Democrat candidate Eileen Higgins defeated Republican Emilio Gonzalez, who had been personally endorsed by President Donald Trump.
Higgins, 61, will also become the first woman to lead the city of Miami. During her campaign, she attacked the ICE raids, which have impacted the large local Hispanic community.
“Tonight, the people of Miami made history,” said Higgins, a former county commissioner.
“We are facing rhetoric from elected officials that is so dehumanizing and cruel, especially against immigrant populations,” Higgins told The Associated Press following her victory speech. “The residents of Miami were ready to be done with that.”
Chair of the Florida Democratic Party, Nikki Fried, was thrilled with the result, noting in a statement, “I am thrilled for Eileen and cannot think of a better person to shatter Miami’s glass ceiling by becoming the first woman to lead the city in its 129-year history.”
Prior to her election, Higgins had said she had never been prouder to be a Democrat.
“We’re living in the state of Florida, where we have people that are building cages for our residents rather than affordable housing for them.”
Higgins’ victory reverses a shift to the right in South Florida in recent elections. The Democrats have enjoyed victories in Virginia and New Jersey in the last month.
The Democrat made affordability a key issue in the campaign, promoting the construction of more affordable housing. Gonzalez supported Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ plan to eliminate property taxes for primary residences.