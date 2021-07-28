Trump-Backed GOP Candidate Allegedly Assaulted Ex-White House Spox After She Accused Him of Cheating
ANGER ISSUES
Max Miller, former President Donald Trump’s golden boy in his quest to unseat Rep. Anthony Gonzalez (R-OH), allegedly assaulted his ex-girlfriend, former White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham, last year after she accused him of cheating on her, Politico reports. The violent allegation was made in a deep dive into Miller’s rage-filled and sometimes violent past, which includes multiple arrests in his 20s. According to the outlet, after Grisham made the cheating allegation, Miller—who worked in the White House’s Presidential Personnel Office—pushed her against the wall in his apartment and slapped her. In a nine-page letter, Miller’s lawyer Larry Zuckerman denied the incident ever occurred. “Mr. Miller has never, ever assaulted Ms. Grisham in any way whatsoever,” Zuckerman wrote. Several of Miller’s acquaintances told Politico that Miller has an “anger problem” and “could be very scary.” Others described him as “mean,” “abrasive,” and “volatile.”