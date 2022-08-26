CHEAT SHEET
Pennsylvania Gov. Hopeful Doug Mastriano Posed in Confederate Uniform
Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate and retired U.S. Army colonel Doug Mastriano, ex-President Donald Trump’s hand-picked candidate against Democrat Josh Shapiro, chose to wear a Confederate uniform for a faculty photo at the Army War College, a copy of the picture obtained by Reuters shows. The subjects of the 2014 photograph were told to dress as a historical figure of their choice, sources told the news service. One man is dressed as a spy, wearing a trench coat and dark glasses. Another is replete in medieval costume. Mastriano is the only one dressed as a rebel soldier. In 2020, the Confederate flag was banned on U.S. military bases.