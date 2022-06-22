Trump-Backed Vernon Jones Trounced by Mike Collins in Georgia Congressional Primary

Read it at The Associated Press
Georgia businessman Mike Collins defeated his Trump-endorsed rival, self-described “Black Donald Trump” Vernon Jones, in the GOP’s 10th Congressional District primary on Tuesday night, according to the Associated Press. With 50 percent of the votes counted just before 9 p.m., Jones, a former Democrat turned “Stop the Steal” rally speaker, was trailing Collins by more than 50 points in the solidly red district. His shellacking comes on the heels of Trump-backed David Perdue’s loss to Brian Kemp in the Georgia GOP gubernatorial primary.