Trump Backs Down on Holding Tulsa Rally on Juneteenth

President Trump took to Twitter late Friday to announce he’d changed his mind about holding an upcoming campaign rally on Juneteenth in a city that served as the site of a racist massacre. “We had previously scheduled our #MAGA Rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, for June 19th – a big deal. Unfortunately, however, this would fall on the Juneteenth Holiday. Many of my African American friends and supporters have reached out to suggest that we consider changing the date out of respect for this Holiday, and in observance of this important occasion and all that it represents,” the president tweeted. Trump said the rally will now be held on June 20th instead.