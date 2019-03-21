Trump: U.S. Will Recognize Israel’s Sovereignty Over Golan Heights
ALL YOURS
President Trump tweeted Thursday in support of Israel’s control over Golan Heights, an area that was seized from Syria during the Arab War in 1967. “After 52 years it is time for the United States to fully recognize Israel’s Sovereignty over the Golan Heights, which is of critical strategic and security importance to the State of Israel and Regional Stability!” Trump wrote. The Post notes that there aren’t any immediate practical consequences of Trump’s tweet—but that his support will likely boost Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, just three weeks before the country heads to the polls for national elections. Netanyahu pressed Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to back Golan Heights’ annexation when he visited Jerusalem Wednesday. “You made history,” Netanyahu reportedly told Trump in a phone call after his tweet.