Trump Backs Out of Throwing First Yankees Pitch
Fauci, 1. Trump, 0.
President Donald Trump has backed out of throwing the first pitch at the New York Yankees’ Aug. 15 game, citing what he called his “strong focus” on solving the coronavirus crisis. It was just three days ago that the president announced his intention to throw the first pitch at the game, shortly before Dr. Anthony Fauci performed the honor to much fanfare at the Washington Nationals’ season opener versus the Yankees. In a tweet Sunday, Trump claimed that scheduled meetings on COVID-19 vaccines and the economy would prevent him from performing the tradition in mid-August. However, Trump—who spent Saturday golfing—did not say whether those meetings were scheduled before or after he originally said he would take the mound. He now says he will throw the first pitch at a Yankees game “later in the season.” That means that for the moment, Trump remains the only president since 1910 who has not thrown a first pitch at a Major League Baseball game.