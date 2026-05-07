Trump Backs Vapes After Susie Wiles’ Tobacco Pals Visit White House

Lobbyists for Susie Wiles’ old tobacco client were regular visitors to the White House in the run-up to President Trump’s shock push to back vapes, though it was a different company that benefited from the FDA anouncement.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday that Trump scolded Food and Drug Administration commissioner Marty Makary for not moving fast enough to approve flavored vapes.

The Daily Beast can now reveal that Trump’s change of heart on the issue came after the tobacco firm Swisher International lobbied the Executive Office of the President in each of the last four quarters, either directly or through a firm where Chief of Staff Susie Wiles’ daughter works. Lobbying reports have to be filed quarterly.

Susie Wiles' old clients have continued to lobby the government since she has worked in the White House. Tom Brenner/Getty Images

Swisher itself does not produce vape products, and sister company E-Alternative Solutions has not received approval in this week’s announcement.

Wiles was previously registered as a lobbyist for Ballard Partners, which lobbied the government on behalf of SI Group Client Services, an associated branch of Swisher.

Wiles represented the tobacco firm in 2019, 2021, and 2022 and is name-checked in filings at least once in each of those years. She later lobbied Congress with Mercury Public Affairs, which also acted on behalf of SI Group in 2023 and 2024, Public Citizen previously reported.

In the Swisher filings where she’s named, the most common lobbying issues were “Monitor FDA issues regarding flavoring in tobacco products” and “FDA regulations.” Swisher is the sister company of vape firm E-Alternative Solutions, with which it reportedly expanded its partnership in 2021, and plugs on its own website.

Since Wiles, 68, began working at the White House, Continental Strategy has lobbied consistently on behalf of Swisher. Katie Wiles was reportedly promoted by Continental the day after her mom was appointed White House chief of staff. She is a partner in the firm but not a registered lobbyist.

The Jornal reported Trump called Marty Makary to talk vapes over the weekend. Samuel Corum/Samuel Corum/Getty Images

Continental represented the tobacco firm, known for its Swisher Sweets cigars, in the second, third, and fourth quarters last year, reporting a total of $225,000 in income.

Each filing acknowledged lobbying the Executive Office of the President, as well as other government bodies, on the issue of “tobacco regulation.”

Meanwhile, in quarters two and four, Swisher lobbied various government branches directly, including the Executive Office of the President, at a cost of $330,000 each time, and in quarter one of 2026 at a cost of $410,000.

In 2025, Swisher lobbied on “Issues related to tobacco products including cigars and modern oral tobacco products; issues related to FDA and the Center for Tobacco Products reforms,” as well as “issues relating to tariff.”

Wiles represented Swisher across multiple years. Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

The Center for Tobacco Products is part of the FDA.

The FDA announced on Tuesday that it had given the thumbs-up to vape firm Glas to manufacture menthol, mango, and blueberry flavors.

A White House source familiar with the matter specified, “Swisher has not lobbied the WH regarding flavor bans impacting this portfolio of products.”

White House communication director Steven Cheung told the Daily Beast that Wiles retains the full support of the president. “The Chief of Staff operates with the highest ethical standards and with the singular focus of advancing the President’s America First agenda to deliver for the American people,” he said. “Susie Wiles has the complete trust of President Trump and everyone in the Administration because she executes that mission flawlessly with discipline and professionalism every single day. The fake Daily Beast story is nothing more than a desperate attempt to manufacture a conspiracy around one of the most respected and effective leaders in White House history.”

The Journal reported that Trump’s advisers told him Makary had blocked his ambition to get those flavors approved, citing sources who said he and Trump, 79, had discussed them directly.

Makary had reportedly pushed against the flavors because he was concerned about their appeal to children and possible public health risks.

White House spokesperson Kush Desai said in a statement to the Beast: “President Trump consistently pledged to expand access to vapes in light of an abundance of evidence finding that these products are beneficial for Americans trying to quit smoking. The only guiding factor behind the Trump administration’s health policymaking is Gold Standard Science.”

During his first term, Trump raised the age for purchasing all tobacco products from 18 to 21 and introduced the first restrictions on e-cigarette flavors, largely outlawing fruit and mint varieties.

By the time his 2024 election campaign rolled around, he had changed his tune.