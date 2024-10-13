Trump: Barron Is My Adviser on All Things Gen Z

Donald Trump has credited Barron and his other children for giving him tips on keeping up to date with the latest trends that appeal to Gen Z.

After being asked by Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo about whether his son had influenced his decision to appear on several podcasts, the former president admitted he had.

“A little bit,” Trump said. "He tells me about all the ‘hot’ guys, people I've never heard of. [He says] ‘Dad, that guy is hot.”

Trump went on to describe how “cute” his 18-year-old son is.

“Barron’s a really good student. He’s going to a very good school. He always got good marks. He’s also tall. He’s a tall student.”

He also hinted at how much influence his other children have had over his recent campaign.

“Don [Jr.] knows a lot about it and Eric knows a lot about it. Tiffany knows a lot. Ivanka knows a lot," he said.

His brief insight into his relationship with Barron seemed to satisfy Bartiromo, who went on to ask about more serious matters: whether China was buying oil from Iran.

An NBC poll in September found that just a third of Gen Z voters, who number to around 41 million according to Tufts Circle, would vote for Trump.

His appearance on comedian Theo Von’s podcast touched on topics such as the host’s stint in rehab, whereas his interview on Andrew Schulz’s Flagrant with Akaash Singh saw him talk about Barron getting “unleashed” in New York.

Trump also recently revealed that he is set to appear as a guest on Joe Rogan’s podcast. The Republican candidate might hope more rogue conversations with young male podcast hosts will help him win over the extra thousands which separate him and Kamala Harris in current polls.