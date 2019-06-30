CHEAT SHEET
BFF
Trump Becomes First U.S. President to Enter North Korea, Meets Kim For ‘Quick Hello’ and Handshake
After a hastily arranged date on social media, Donald Trump shook hands with Kim Jong Un at the demilitarized zone and walked over the border into North Korea Sunday, becoming the first ever sitting U.S. president to set foot on North Korean territory. The two leaders greeted each other warmly shortly before 4pm local time (3am EST) at the military demarcation line in the joint security area that separates North and South Korea. “Good to see you again. I never expected to see you in this place,” said Kim. Trump stepped across the line first, walking several steps into the North, before the two men then turned back and walked into the South. Kim described the moment as holding “a lot of significance”, called it a “courageous and determined act” and said he and Trump were trying to “put an end to an unpleasant past.” Trump said, “It’s just a step. It might be an important step and it might not, but what we are doing today is a step and probably it’s a step in the right direction.” Asked by reporters after a 40 minute private talk if he had invited Kim to the U.S., Trump said he had invited him and added: “Anytime he wants to do it. I think we want to take this down to the next step, let’s see what happens.”