Trump Begs Fans for Cash to Fund New ‘Trump Force One’ Plane
COOL YOUR JETS
Donald Trump wants his fans to foot the bill for a new plane that would let him pretend he’s still the president. Shortly after news broke that a private jet Trump was traveling in was forced to land this weekend after suffering an engine failure, the Trump Save America PAC sent out a fundraising email demanding cash to help bankroll a new jet that the famously humble former president has named “Trump Force One” after himself and the presidential air traffic control call sign. In the email, a message signed by Trump read: “My team is building a BRAND NEW Trump Force One... The construction of this plane has been under wraps—not even the fake news media knows about it—and I can’t wait to unveil it for everyone to see.” According to Insider, the email included a link to a site that let MAGA die-hards donate as much as $2,500 a month to the Trump PAC.