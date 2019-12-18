Trump Begs For ‘Prayers’ Ahead of House Impeachment Vote
This is getting pretty desperate now. President Trump appears to be left hoping for an intervention from God ahead of Wednesday's House vote on the two articles of impeachment against him. In a Wednesday morning tweet ahead of the historic day on Capitol Hill, Trump asked his supporters for their prayers. The appeal came a day after he lashed out against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) in an unhinged anti-impeachment letter in which he incredibly claimed “more due process was afforded to those accused in the Salem Witch Trials.” In his Wednesday tweet, Trump wrote: “Can you believe that I will be impeached today by the Radical Left, Do Nothing Democrats, AND I DID NOTHING WRONG! A terrible Thing. Read the Transcripts. This should never happen to another President again. Say a PRAYER!” The votes on the two articles of impeachment are expected this evening, most likely between 6:30 and 7:30 p.m. ET.