Trump Begs Pence to Save Him Hours Before His Electoral College Fate Will Be Sealed
‘DO IT MIKE!’
Donald Trump’s presidency will be consigned to the history books later today when Congress will count Electoral College votes to confirm President-elect Joe Biden’s victory once and for all. But, even now, the president is clinging on to the desperate hope that his presidency will somehow be snatched from the jaws of failure. In a series of misinformed tweets on Wednesday morning, Trump begged Vice President Mike Pence to go beyond his powers and reject Electoral College votes. “If Vice President Mike Pence comes through for us, we will win the Presidency,” Trump wrote on Twitter. He falsely claimed that some states want to correct their votes due to debunked claims of fraud, and wrote: “All Mike Pence has to do is send them back to the States, AND WE WIN. Do it Mike, this is a time for extreme courage!” According to The New York Times, Pence has already informed Trump that such an overreach is not in his power.