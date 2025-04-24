Trump Begs Putin to Stop Bombing Kyiv But Keeps Offering Sweet Deal

President Donald Trump begged President Vladimir Putin to stop bombarding Kyiv after Russia pounded Ukraine’s capital with missiles overnight.

“I am not happy with the Russian strikes on KYIV. Not necessary, and very bad timing,” Trump wrote on Truth Social Thursday morning. “Vladimir, STOP! 5000 soldiers a week are dying.”

The attack, which included ballistic missiles and drones, killed eight and wounded more than 80 others, including children, according to Ukrainian officials. It comes as peace talks have stalled.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on April 24 as President Trump called for him to stop bombing Ukraine after deadly missile attack overnight. POOL/AFP via Getty Images

In his post, Trump further called for the countries to reach a peace deal: “Lets get the Peace Deal DONE!” the president wrote.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, and National Security Adviser Mike Waltz are slated to discuss Ukraine when they meet with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte at the State Department Thursday afternoon, but high-level talks in London fell apart on Wednesday after Rubio and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff pulled out.

Also on Wednesday, Trump blasted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for drawing a red line on recognizing Crimea as part of Russia in peace negotiations.

In another Truth Social post, Trump accused the Ukrainian leader of making “inflammatory statements” that will make it more difficult to bring the war to an end.

“Nobody is asking Zelenskyy to recognize Crimea as Russian Territory but, if he wants Crimea, why didn’t they fight for it eleven years ago when it was handed over to Russia without a shot being fired?” the president wrote.

“He has nothing to boast about! The situation for Ukraine is dire,” Trump added. “He can have Peace or, he can fight for another three years before losing the whole Country.”

Russia annexed the Crimean Peninsula from Ukraine back in 2014. The peace plan the Trump administration has proposed would have Ukraine recognize it as Russian territory.

However, the Ukrainian Constitution declares Crimea an “inseparable constituent part” of the country. Zelensky pointed out that his hands are tied when he rejected the proposal on Tuesday.

It remains unclear what concessions Russia would make as part of negotiations.

After his online attack, Trump also slammed Zelensky in the Oval Office Wednesday evening while taking reporter questions, where he suggested it was harder dealing with the Ukrainian president than with Putin.

“I thought it might be easier to deal with Zelensky. So far, it’s been harder,” Trump said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaking at a joint press conference in South Africa on April 24 where he reiterated that he could not recognize Crimea as part of Russia. Anadolu/Anadolu via Getty Images

In response to Trump’s post on Crimea, the Ukrainian leader took to social media, where he posted the declaration from Trump’s first term in 2018 in which the United States called for Russia to end its occupation of Crimea.

Zelensky reiterated during a press conference on Thursday during a visit to South Africa that he could not go against his country’s constitution by recognizing Crimea as Russian territory.

The Ukrainian leader has since cut short the rest of his visit to the African country to respond to the deadly Russian missile attack on Kyiv.