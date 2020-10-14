Trump Begs Suburban Women: ‘Will You Please Like Me?’
PLEASE CLAP
During his latest potential superspreader campaign rally in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, President Donald Trump directly pleaded with the “suburban women” demographic to come over to his side. “Somebody said, I don’t know if the suburban woman likes you,” Trump told the crowd. “They said, they may not like the way you talk. But I’m about law and order. I’m about having you safe.”
After making an implicitly racist appeal by explaining that he doesn’t want “low income housing” in suburban communities and insisting that he learned “very quickly” not to use the term “suburban housewife,” the president said, “Suburban women should like me more than anyone here tonight because I ended the regulation that destroyed your neighborhood.”
After briefly attacking “this loser” Cory Booker, the president made his desperate plea. “So I ask you to do me a favor,” he said. “Suburban women, will you please like me? I saved your damn neighborhood, OK? The other thing is, I don’t have that much time to be nice. I can do it, but I gotta go quickly.” He then claimed he won 52 percent among women in 2016, though that number actually represents a high-end estimate of his margin with white women specifically. Among all women, Trump lost to Hillary Clinton by an estimated 15 points.