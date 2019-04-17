Trump: Bernie Sanders ‘Made a Fortune Off of Trump’

On Tuesday night, President Trump sent a series of tweets about Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT)—with one of them claiming that the 2020 contender had made money off of his tax policy. “Bernie Sanders and wife should pay the Pre-Trump Taxes on their almost $600,000 in income. He is always complaining about these big TAX CUTS, except when it benefits him,” Trump wrote. “They made a fortune off of Trump, but so did everyone else - and that’s a good thing, not a bad thing!” He also took a jab at Fox News for hosting a Bernie Sanders town hall on Monday night, and said his supporters were not represented in in the crowd. “Many Trump Fans & Signs were outside of the Fox News Studio last night...” he wrote. “Big complaints about not being let in-stuffed with Bernie supporters. What’s with Fox News?” Trump also predicted that “Crazy Bernie Sanders” and “Sleepy Joe Biden” would be the finalists to run against him in 2020. “I look forward to facing whoever it may be. May God Rest Their Soul!” Trump wrote.