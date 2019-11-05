Trump Betrays Republican Values With Paris Climate Accord Withdrawal

The move to officially withdraw from the Paris climate accord by the Trump administration is a betrayal of everything Republicans say they stand for: the lives of the unborn, American leadership, national security, and a thriving economy.

To be sure, on the immediate, practical level, Monday’s announcement was merely a formality. Trump and his fossil-fuel-funded administration stopped complying with the Paris accord in 2017. This just makes it official.

But the long-term impacts of the decision, should Trump be re-elected a year from now, are at once profound and ironic.