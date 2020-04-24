Trump Bingeing on TV and Fast Food in Lockdown, Says Report
Donald Trump is spending lockdown obsessively watching TV, worrying about his faltering re-election prospects, and eating junk food, according to a new report in The New York Times. Trump has reportedly maintained a routine of rising as early as 5 a.m., watching news channels for several hours, and often becoming enraged by the coverage even on friendlier networks. He also reportedly keeps a keen eye on Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s briefings from New York, from which he takes note of any compliments of criticisms. The report states that Trump is “more sensitive to criticism than at nearly any other point in his presidency.” His one bright spot is his daily press conference, for which he reportedly doesn’t prepare. He regards the press conferences as “the best substitute for the rallies he can no longer attend but craves.” Trump ends the day with more TV and in his private dining room off the Oval Office, where he is joined by aides, and junk food including French fries and Diet Coke is “readily available.”