Trump Biographer Exposes His Diva Hair Secrets

Just as the nuclear codes follow President Donald Trump everywhere he goes, so too does a “hair kit” to maintain his signature look.

That’s according to the longtime Trump biographer Michael Wolff, who revealed on the Inside Trump’s Head podcast that a portable kit to fix the president’s hair—complete with patches of different colors to match any given hue—follows him around the country.

“He has somebody who’s following, and there have been a couple of people over—certainly over the political years—who’ve carried the patch kit,” Wolff said. “They are next to the people who carry the nuclear codes.”

These patches are applied with “some kind of paste,” Wolff said.

Wolff, who has written four bombshell books about the president, said that Trump, even at 80, handles much of his hair maintenance himself. However, he still has an emergency kit for when things go awry, he said.

Donald Trump has complained for years about inadequate shower water pressure, suggesting it hinders his ability to care for his "beautiful hair." Nathan Posner/Anadolu via Getty Images

“He has what are called patches, and they call it the patch kit,” Wolff said. “And the patch kit is a little, you know, small tufts of hair that match whatever color his hair might be at the time. And those are applied if needed and necessary—so the maintenance of this hair is a major enterprise and has been for many years.”

It is unclear whether Trump’s 35-year-old personal aide, the always-present Natalie Harp, carries his hair kit, or someone else on his senior staff.

The White House did not respond to an email seeking comment about Wolff’s claims.

The kit dates back to at least Trump’s first term, Wolff said. His eldest daughter, Ivanka, was a close aide at the time, and she spoke about just how much work goes into maintaining Trump’s hairstyle.

“In my first book, in Fire and Fury, I describe Ivanka, who was then; she had a kind of amused perspective on her father,” Wolff said. “He described the way that his hair came together, of having to tease it in certain ways and having to pull it in certain ways and having to fluff it in certain ways. And so you kind of created this confection on top.”

Donald Trump's hair between Aug. 4 and Aug. 10, 2026 The Daily Beast/Getty/Reuters

Co-host Joanna Coles joked that the president’s hair resembles cotton candy in some ways. His hair’s appearance can also shift rapidly from day to day. Early last month, his hair was five distinct colors in a week’s span.

Trump’s apparent obsession with his hair has come up multiple times in his second term. Last year, he signed an executive order to lift restrictions on water pressure so he could “take care of my beautiful hair.” Just this week, he again harped about not using a wig, recalling a 2024 speech he gave at a campaign rally in Ohio.

Trump wore a hat throughout his speech that he said had the "worst weather I've ever experienced." The Washington Post/The Washington Post via Getty Im

“I went up to the speaker, and it was blowing so hard,” Trump said. “You know, for years, I had to suffer with people saying, ‘He wears a wig.’ I don’t wear a wig. But that night, they found out I did not wear a wig because if you did, it was not gonna be on your head very long.”

In reality, archival footage from that night shows Trump wearing a red baseball cap during his speech.