Trump Bizarrely Declares the Georgia Runoff ‘Illegal and Invalid’
SABOTEUR
President Trump is trying to convince his followers that the Senate special election in Georgia is “both illegal and invalid” because of a bizarre election conspiracy theory, a move that could spell trouble for the two Republicans hoping to win re-election on Jan. 5. In a series of tweets late Friday, Trump falsely claimed that state legislatures were “not in any way responsible for the massive changes made to the voting process” and that the special elections for Georgia’s two Senate seats are therefore invalid. Republicans have expressed concern that Trump’s constant attacks on Georgia’s Republican governor and secretary of state, voter fraud conspiracy theories, and feuds with congressional Republicans will depress turnout among conservative voters in a special election which could determine control of the senate.