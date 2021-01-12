CHEAT SHEET
Trump Blames ‘Antifa People’ for Capitol Riot: Report
President Trump says “antifa people” are to blame for the assault he incited on the Capitol, Axios reports, despite overwhelming evidence his supporters were behind it. Trump even apparently said as much in a call Monday to House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, who responded: “It’s not antifa, it’s MAGA. I know. I was there,” according to Axios. When the president returned to his favorite subject—unfounded accusations of election fraud—McCarthy reportedly cut him off and said, “Stop it. It’s over. The election is over.” McCarthy is facing a tough few months ahead, Axios reports, over his close ties to Trump and encouragement of baseless allegations of election fraud.