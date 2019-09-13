CHEAT SHEET
YEAH, THAT MUST BE IT
Trump Blames Energy-Saving Light Bulbs for His Bright Orange Appearance
Donald Trump blamed energy-saving light bulbs for the bright orange hue of his face on Thursday night. In his speech at a Republican retreat in Baltimore, Trump explained the reason behind his strong feelings about the bulbs, which he apparently hates so much that he’s planning to significantly weaken federal rules that would have made Americans use them. “The light bulb,” the president began. “People said what’s with the light bulb. I said here’s the story, and I looked at it. The bulb that we’re being forced to use. No. 1, to me, most importantly, the light’s no good. I always look orange. And so do you. The light is the worst.” The New York Times described Trump’s turn at the Republican dinner as “a rambling and disjointed 68-minute speech accusing the news media and the ‘radical left’ of wanting to destroy America.”