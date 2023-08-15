Trump Blames Everyone But Himself After Latest Indictment
STICKS & STONES
Donald Trump’s campaign released a blistering statement on Monday night after the return of an indictment by a Fulton County grand jury that had been probing the former president, accusing the district attorney who investigated his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election of attempting to sabotage his re-election efforts. The campaign statement called Fani Willis, the Fulton County district attorney, a “rabid partisan” who based her two-year probe on “fabricated accusations.” It continued: “Ripping a page from Crooked Joe Biden’s playbook, Willis has strategically stalled her investigation to try and maximally interfere with the 2024 presidential campaign and damage the dominant Trump campaign.” Who is named in the indictment papers and what charges are being brought was not immediately clear on Monday night, as they were still under seal and being processed by the clerk’s office. It was similarly unclear if the Trump campaign had received the indictment prior to releasing the statement.