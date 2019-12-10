Trump Blasts ‘Current’ FBI Director Wray Over Inspector General Report
President Donald Trump has hit out at FBI Director Christopher Wray—who was appointed by Trump after he fired his predecessor James Comey—after Wray accepted the key findings of the Justice Department inspector general’s report into the origins of the investigation into Trump’s 2016 campaign. That report found that political bias did not influence the opening of the probe into Trump’s 2016 campaign officials, contradicting Trump’s oft-repeated allegation that it was a “witch hunt.” However, the report did find that FBI agents made mistakes during the investigation. In an angry tweet Tuesday morning, Trump wrote: “I don’t know what report current Director of the FBI Christopher Wray was reading, but it sure wasn’t the one given to me... With that kind of attitude, he will never be able to fix the FBI, which is badly broken despite having some of the greatest men & women working there!” On Monday, Wray told ABC News he has no evidence that the FBI unfairly targeted Trump’s campaign, rejected the theory that Ukraine interfered in the 2016 election, and warned Americans to use reputable news outlets for accurate information.