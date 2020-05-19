Trump Blasts Fox After Cavuto’s Hydroxy Pushback: ‘We Miss the Great Roger Ailes’
President Donald Trump ripped into Fox News and anchor Neil Cavuto on Monday night following Cavuto’s sharp criticism of the president’s announcement that he is now taking the unproven anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine as a coronavirus prophylactic. Hours after a stunned Cavuto told Fox viewers to ignore the president’s advice to take the drug, warning “this will kill you,” the president retweeted several critical posts of the veteran Fox personality before unleashing his own broadside—which included praise for the disgraced late Fox News chief Roger Ailes.
“@FoxNews is no longer the same,” Trump wrote. “We miss the great Roger Ailes. You have more anti-Trump people, by far, than ever before. Looking for a new outlet!”
Over the past year, Trump has repeatedly grumbled about Fox News whenever he feels certain hosts haven’t shown sufficient loyalty to him, usually issuing empty threats to seek out a new favorite channel. Cavuto has been one of the president’s favorite Fox targets over that time, with Trump going so far as to call for the Fox anchor to be fired a couple of months ago for criticizing his 2016 debate performances.