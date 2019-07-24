CHEAT SHEET
Trump: Fox News ‘Sure Ain’t What It Used to Be’
President Trump took a rare shot at Fox News on Tuesday night, calling out the network and anchor Martha MacCallum for supposedly going easy on Trump critic and Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) in an interview about the House Judiciary Committee’s upcoming hearing with Robert Mueller. “Just watched Rep. Eric Swalwell be asked endless softball questions by @marthamaccallum on @FoxNews about the phony Witch Hunt,” Trump said. “He was just forced out of the Democrat Presidential Primary because he polled at ZERO. Fox sure ain’t what it used to be. Too bad!” Trump went on to tweet: “Oh well, we still have the great @seanhannity who I hear has a really strong show tonight.”