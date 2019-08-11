CHEAT SHEET
FRESH WOUNDS
Trump Blasts ‘Incapable’ Anthony Scaramucci for Criticizing Him on TV
After first taking to Twitter on Saturday to complain about an episode of Bill Maher’s show he said he’d seen “by accident,” President Trump was apparently still not over it hours later because he returned to take aim at a guest of the show: former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci. Scaramucci apparently earned the president’s wrath by criticizing him in a series of TV appearances this week, first calling Trump’s visit to El Paso a “catastrophe” on MSNBC on Thursday before accusing him of doing “absolutely indefensible” things on Real Time with Bill Maher on Friday. In response, Trump blasted out a series of tweets saying Scaramucci was “quickly terminated (11 days) from a position that he was totally incapable of handling” and “now seems to do nothing but television as the all time expert on ‘President Trump.’” “Anthony, who would do anything to come back in, should remember the only reason he is on TV, and it’s not for being the Mooch!” Trump wrote. His short-lived communications director hit back, tweeting of Trump: “Eventually he turns on on [sic] everyone and soon it will be you and then the entire country.”