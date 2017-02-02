Trump Blasts Iran Over Missile Test

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Twitter
President Donald Trump on Thursday blasted Iran over a recent missile test, a day after the White House put the country “on notice” without elaborating. “Iran has been formally put ON NOTICE for firing a ballistic missile. Should have been thankful for the terrible deal the U.S. made with them,” Trump wrote on Twitter, echoing his criticisms of the Iran nuclear pact. In another tweet, he said: “Iran was on its last legs and ready to collapse until the U.S. came along and gave it a life-line in the form of the Iran Deal: $150 billion.”