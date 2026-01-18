Trump Blindsides Republican Not Running With Endorsement in Race

President Donald Trump is retaliating against GOP Sen. Bill Cassidy—by endorsing a primary challenger who hasn’t even entered the race.

Trump, 79, endorsed Louisiana Rep. Julia Letlow on Saturday against Cassidy, who is running for reelection this year. The move is a blow to GOP senators and reportedly caught Letlow herself by surprise. The 44-year-old won her House seat in a 2021 special election after her husband, Luke Letlow, died of coronavirus shortly after winning the race but before being sworn in.

“RUN, JULIA, RUN!!!” the president urged Letlow, 44, in a lengthy Truth Social post on Saturday night.

Donald Trump stands with Rep Julia Letlow at the White House on December 11. Alex Wong/Getty Images

“I know Julia well, have seen her tested at the highest and most difficult levels, and she is a TOTAL WINNER! A Proud Mother of two children, Julia is a wonderful person, has ALWAYS delivered for Louisiana, and would continue doing so in the United States Senate,” Trump wrote.

“As your next Senator, Julia will work tirelessly to Grow our Economy, Cut Taxes and Regulations, Support our Amazing Farmers and Fishermen, Champion Louisiana Oil & Gas, Unleash American Energy DOMINANCE, Promote MADE IN THE U.S.A., Keep our Border SECURE, Stop Migrant Crime, Ensure LAW AND ORDER, Strengthen our Military/Veterans, and Protect our always under siege Second Amendment.”

Letlow embraced the president’s endorsement, however shocking it may have been. She had previously expressed interest in entering the race to Trump, but hadn’t heard from anyone within his administration since Dec. 11, when she announced her engagement at the White House, the New York Times reported.

She filmed two campaign commercials—one for a re-election campaign to the House, and one for a potential Senate race—but had all but given up on her Senate dreams, sources told the Times.

Trump's endorsement shocked many Republicans—including, reportedly, Letlow herself. Truth Social/ Donald J. Trump

“I’m honored to have President Trump’s endorsement and trust. My mission is clear: to ensure the nation our children inherit is safer and stronger,” Letlow wrote on X on Saturday. “This United States Senate seat belongs to the people of Louisiana, because we deserve conservative leadership that will not waver.”

Trump’s move is widely seen as a sabotage of Cassidy, who voted to impeach the president for “incitement of insurrection” following the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

Sen. Bill Cassidy, whose vote was crucial to Health Sec. Robert F. Kennedy's confirmation has frequently clashed with that of the Trump appointee. Samuel Corum/Getty Images

“I’m proudly running for re-election as a principled conservative who gets things done for the people of Louisiana. If Congresswoman Letlow decides to run I am confident I will win,” Cassidy wrote on X Saturday night.

The Daily Beast has reached out to Letlow and Cassidy for comment.

Cassidy, a physician by training, has sought to repair his relationship with Trump—most notably by casting a crucial vote to confirm Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., despite Kennedy’s long history of anti-vaccine views.

That vote has since backfired. Cassidy has publicly clashed with several of Kennedy’s anti-vaccine policies, many of which Kennedy had previously assured him would remain unchanged.

Still, Cassidy has worked to present himself as a Trump ally. As of Sunday, a post pinned to his X account shows him standing beside the president behind the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office as Trump signs red MAGA hats.

Cassidy touts his "working relationship" with the president online. Screenshot/X/Screenshot/X