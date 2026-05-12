Trump Humiliated by New Devastating Record Inflation

Americans are being hit with soaring inflation due to Donald Trump’s war in Iran as prices rose 0.6 percent last month and are up 3.8 percent from a year ago.

The president and Republicans want to run on a strong economy heading into the midterm season, but the latest Consumer Price Index on Tuesday showed consumers are feeling the pain.

The higher prices have largely been driven by the skyrocketing cost of energy. Gasoline prices were up 5.4 percent in April and more than 28 percent from a year ago. Oil was up 5.8 percent last month, a slower increase than in March. It’s unclear when Americans will see any relief at the pump.

The ongoing rise in costs has completely wiped out any wage gains Americans have made in the last year. Wages were up 3.6 percent.

President Donald Trump speaks during a "Rose Garden Club" dinner on May 11, 2026 ahead of the latest Consumer Price Index showing prices are up 3.8 percent from a year ago for Americans. Kent Nishimura/AFP via Getty Images

This story is developing and will be updated.