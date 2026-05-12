Politics

Trump Humiliated by New Devastating Record Inflation

PRICE PAIN

The president’s war in Iran sent prices soaring across the country in April.

Sarah Ewall-Wice
Sarah Ewall-Wice 

Political Reporter

President Donald Trump delivers remarks at a 'Rose Garden Club' dinner for National Police Week in the Rose Garden at the White House on May 11, 2026 in Washington, DC. Trump hosted leaders of various law enforcement organizations in honor of officers fallen in the line of duty.
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Americans are being hit with soaring inflation due to Donald Trump’s war in Iran as prices rose 0.6 percent last month and are up 3.8 percent from a year ago.

The president and Republicans want to run on a strong economy heading into the midterm season, but the latest Consumer Price Index on Tuesday showed consumers are feeling the pain.

The higher prices have largely been driven by the skyrocketing cost of energy. Gasoline prices were up 5.4 percent in April and more than 28 percent from a year ago. Oil was up 5.8 percent last month, a slower increase than in March. It’s unclear when Americans will see any relief at the pump.

The ongoing rise in costs has completely wiped out any wage gains Americans have made in the last year. Wages were up 3.6 percent.

President Donald Trump speaks during a "Rose Garden Club" dinner on May 11, 2026 ahead of the latest Consumer Price Index showing prices are up 3.8 percent from a year ago for Americans.
President Donald Trump speaks during a "Rose Garden Club" dinner on May 11, 2026 ahead of the latest Consumer Price Index showing prices are up 3.8 percent from a year ago for Americans. Kent Nishimura/AFP via Getty Images

This story is developing and will be updated.

Sarah Ewall-Wice

Sarah Ewall-Wice

Political Reporter

sarah.ewall-wice@thedailybeast.com

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