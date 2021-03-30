‘Magnificent Legacy’: Trump Blows Smoke Up His Own Ass on New Website
BIGGEST FAN
It must be reassuring for former President Donald Trump to know that, regardless of how many scandals he endures, he’ll always have at least one loving fan—himself. Trump has set up a new website to help him stay in touch with supporters and it includes the most absurdly glowing review of his presidency ever written. It manages to completely overlook the unprecedented disgrace of being impeached twice as well as his relentless attacks on democratic institutions. Instead, it lauds Trump’s “magnificent legacy,” and claims that his handling of the coronavirus pandemic—which has seen the nation record by far the worst death toll in the world—actually “saved countless lives.” Trump also credits himself with building “the most robust testing system in the world” during the pandemic, even though he repeatedly urged for fewer tests to be carried out to decrease recorded COVID-19 case numbers. The bio goes on to laud Trump for creating “the most extraordinary political movement in history, dethroning political dynasties, [and] defeating the Washington Establishment.”