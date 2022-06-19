Trump Blurted Out, ‘Can You Believe I Lost To This Guy,’ Says Former White House Aide Alyssa Farah Griffin
‘THIS GUY’
Alyssa Farah Griffin, the former-Trump-aide-turned-CNN-commentator, said she heard former President Donald Trump audibly admit he lost the election to Joe Biden—months before he went on his denialism crusade. “He blurted out watching Joe Biden on TV, ‘Can you believe I lost to this guy?’” she said on CNN’s State of the Union. However, Griffin—who was interviewed by the Jan. 6 House Committee—doesn’t believe the admission will be enough to convict Trump of a crime. “I’m not of the mind that this is going to take down Donald Trump in a legal sort of way,” she said. "But I do think it’s going to inform the public about a man who lost and couldn’t do what we've done for the entirety of our history, which is allow a peaceful transition of power.” The committee is hoping to prove through its public hearings that Trump knew he lost the election as he promoted his lies in the run-up to the Capitol insurrection.