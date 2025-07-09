Donald Trump was in a celebratory mood after a Florida county voted to rename in his honor a strip of road near his Mar-a-Lago estate.

On Tuesday, Trump rejoiced that an “important four-mile stretch” of Southern Boulevard in Palm Beach County was being renamed “PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP BOULEVARD.”

Trump thanked Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for “granting me this wonderful honor,” adding: “I LOVE FLORIDA!”

U.S. President Donald Trump with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. Evelyn Hockstein/REUTERS

The stretch of road in question sits between Kirk Road and South Ocean Boulevard, where Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate is located.

DeSantis, Trump’s former presidential rival, signed a bill approving the renaming of the street last month. On Tuesday night, all seven Palm Beach County Commissioners unanimously backed the name change.

Google Maps has already renamed the stretch as President Donald J. Trump Boulevard.

However, as Southern Boulevard is located within the city limits of West Palm Beach, WFLX says there may be a discussion over whether city officials need to vote and sign off on the name change.

The Daily Beast has contacted the West Palm Beach council for more details on a possible vote on the new name.

If the resolution passes, new road signs are expected to be installed by September. President Donald J. Trump Boulevard will be a ceremonial name only, so the postal address and emergency response systems will still continue to use Southern Boulevard.

Donald Trump’s motorcade driving on Southern Boulevard on Bingham Island as it returns to Trump’s Mar-a-lago Club in 2024. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Nigel Mann, a West Palm Beach resident, told the Palm Beach Post there were better candidates than Trump to have names renamed after them, including fallen army and police officers.

He called Trump “an individual with 34 felonies, who lost on appeal a $5 million sexual abuse case against him, a man who reportedly called soldiers suckers, losers and stupid.”

The sign "President Donald J. Trump Avenue" sits on Palm Ave during the day on Monday, Nov. 25, 2024, after its designation in Hialeah. Miami Herald/TNS

The president became a resident of Florida in 2019.

Trump already has one Florida street to call his own. Last December, Hialeah’s Palm Avenue was rebranded “President Donald J. Trump Avenue.”