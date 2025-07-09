Donald Trump was in a celebratory mood after a Florida county voted to rename in his honor a strip of road near his Mar-a-Lago estate.
On Tuesday, Trump rejoiced that an “important four-mile stretch” of Southern Boulevard in Palm Beach County was being renamed “PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP BOULEVARD.”
Trump thanked Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for “granting me this wonderful honor,” adding: “I LOVE FLORIDA!”
The stretch of road in question sits between Kirk Road and South Ocean Boulevard, where Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate is located.
DeSantis, Trump’s former presidential rival, signed a bill approving the renaming of the street last month. On Tuesday night, all seven Palm Beach County Commissioners unanimously backed the name change.
Google Maps has already renamed the stretch as President Donald J. Trump Boulevard.
However, as Southern Boulevard is located within the city limits of West Palm Beach, WFLX says there may be a discussion over whether city officials need to vote and sign off on the name change.
The Daily Beast has contacted the West Palm Beach council for more details on a possible vote on the new name.
If the resolution passes, new road signs are expected to be installed by September. President Donald J. Trump Boulevard will be a ceremonial name only, so the postal address and emergency response systems will still continue to use Southern Boulevard.
Nigel Mann, a West Palm Beach resident, told the Palm Beach Post there were better candidates than Trump to have names renamed after them, including fallen army and police officers.
He called Trump “an individual with 34 felonies, who lost on appeal a $5 million sexual abuse case against him, a man who reportedly called soldiers suckers, losers and stupid.”
The president became a resident of Florida in 2019.
Trump already has one Florida street to call his own. Last December, Hialeah’s Palm Avenue was rebranded “President Donald J. Trump Avenue.”