Trump Boasts of ‘Obscene’ Money Haul He’s Getting From 9/11 Boxing Match: TMZ
PRIORITIES
Donald Trump has been boasting about the “obscene” amount of money he’s set to rake in with his upcoming gig providing commentary at a boxing match on the 20th anniversary of Sept. 11, TMZ reports. Sources cited by the outlet say the former president has been talking quite openly about his deal with Triller, the company behind the Saturday night match between former heavyweight champ Evander Holyfield and former UFC light heavyweight champ Vitor Belfort. A press release from the company teased “unfiltered boxing commentary” to be provided by both Trump and his son Don Jr.
Trump has also revealed that Triller will be providing him with a G-5 jet for his transportation needs on the day of the event, according to TMZ. The event is being held in Hollywood, Florida, which is only about 60 miles from where the 45th resides in West Palm Beach. It was not immediately clear if Trump might use the jet to visit any of the 9/11 memorials ahead of Saturday’s fight. President Joe Biden is slated to visit all three crash sites, while former Presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush are expected to visit the memorials in Pennsylvania and New York, respectively.