Trump: ‘I Tested Very Positively’ for COVID-19
President Donald Trump was apparently so proud that he still doesn’t have coronavirus that he attempted to put a sunny spin on his most recent test results, briefly claiming he tested “positively” for the virus before explaining “negative” means “positive.”
Telling reporters Wednesday that he thinks he has “another day” of his two-week regiment of the unproven anti-malaria hydroxychloroquine—which he says he’s taking as a coronavirus prophylactic—Trump then boasted about his latest COVID-19 test. “And I tested very positively in another sense,” Trump bellowed. “So this morning, I tested positively toward negative, right? So no, I tested perfectly this morning. Meaning I tested negative. But that’s a way of saying it: Positively toward the negative.”