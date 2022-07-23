CHEAT SHEET
Trump Booed at Arizona Rally Over His New Endorsement
‘BUT YOU LIKE ME?’
Donald Trump faced blowback over one of his recent endorsements at his Friday evening rally in Prescott Valley, Arizona. “And a highly respected man, just endorsed by me today. Future congressman for the 2nd district Eli Crane,” Trump said before boos rang out from the crowd. The ex-president responded to the booing by apparently seeking some self-validation: “But you like me?” he asked. Notably, the Arizona congressional primary race features a host of other Republican contenders and Ron Watkins, who is thought by some to be behind the QAnon conspiracy theory.