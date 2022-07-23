CHEAT SHEET
    Trump Booed at Arizona Rally Over His New Endorsement

    ‘BUT YOU LIKE ME?’

    Zachary Petrizzo

    Politics Reporter

    Mario Tama/Getty

    Donald Trump faced blowback over one of his recent endorsements at his Friday evening rally in Prescott Valley, Arizona. “And a highly respected man, just endorsed by me today. Future congressman for the 2nd district Eli Crane,” Trump said before boos rang out from the crowd. The ex-president responded to the booing by apparently seeking some self-validation: “But you like me?” he asked. Notably, the Arizona congressional primary race features a host of other Republican contenders and Ron Watkins, who is thought by some to be behind the QAnon conspiracy theory.