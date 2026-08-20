Trump Humiliated as Bombshell Book Hits Milestone

A book which details the first year of Donald Trump’s second presidency has now spent eight weeks on The New York Times bestseller list.

The success of Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan’s book, Regime Change: Inside the Imperial Presidency of Donald Trump, shows the intense interest in the new Trump world.

The juicy exposé has been flying off shelves ever since it was released, selling 150,000 copies on its first day of sale, and 500,000 copies in the first month.

New York Times White House Correspondents Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan on the Comedy Central series The Daily Show. CBS Photo Archive/Matt Wilson, Getty Images

Regime Change has brought private conversations, behind-the-scenes drama, and long-held speculation about life inside the White House into public view, offering one of the most revealing looks yet at the president’s second term.

Makeup is visible on the hand of U.S. President Donald Trump as he attends a screening of the documentary film “Melania” at The Kennedy Center on January 29, 2026 in Washington, DC. Samuel Corum/Samuel Corum, Getty Images

Some of the book’s shocking revelations include a closer look into Natalie Harp’s “unhealthy” relationship with the president, the administration’s panicked response to the Epstein files, Trump’s health concerns and the measures he’s taken to cover them up—including makeup and hairspray—as well as his bizarre nighttime habits.

Sean Manning, vice president and publisher at Simon & Schuster, said the book “has entered the national conversation” and is poised to become “a work of historic importance.”

US President Donald Trump and aide Natalie Harp exit Marine One on the Ellipse near the White House on August 16, 2026. MANDEL NGAN/Mandel Ngan, Getty Images

In response to the tell-all, Trump posted to Truth Social, calling the book “mostly made up, Fake News, largely fiction, as have been most of the things [Haberman] has written about me for so many years.”