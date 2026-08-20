Trump Humiliated as Bombshell Book Hits Milestone

A book which details the first year of Donald Trump’s second presidency has now spent eight weeks on The New York Times bestseller list.
The success of Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan’s book, Regime Change: Inside the Imperial Presidency of Donald Trump, shows the intense interest in the new Trump world.
The juicy exposé has been flying off shelves ever since it was released, selling 150,000 copies on its first day of sale, and 500,000 copies in the first month.
Regime Change has brought private conversations, behind-the-scenes drama, and long-held speculation about life inside the White House into public view, offering one of the most revealing looks yet at the president’s second term.
Some of the book’s shocking revelations include a closer look into Natalie Harp’s “unhealthy” relationship with the president, the administration’s panicked response to the Epstein files, Trump’s health concerns and the measures he’s taken to cover them up—including makeup and hairspray—as well as his bizarre nighttime habits.
Sean Manning, vice president and publisher at Simon & Schuster, said the book “has entered the national conversation” and is poised to become “a work of historic importance.”
In response to the tell-all, Trump posted to Truth Social, calling the book “mostly made up, Fake News, largely fiction, as have been most of the things [Haberman] has written about me for so many years.”
Swan and Haberman are both New York Times reporters who have both spent the last decade covering Trump. They spoke with more than 1,000 sources for the nearly 500-page book to examine the dramatic institutional shift that has marked Trump’s return to power.