Trump-Boosting GOP Sen.: ‘Past Time’ to Start Transition Process
IT BEGINS
Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-ND), a loyal supporter of President Donald Trump’s, called on the president to begin the transition process immediately with the incoming administration of President-elect Joe Biden, while at the same time defending the president’s legal challenges to overturn the election.
During an appearance on NBC News’ Meet the Press, Cramer said that the GSA should begin the ascertainment process on Monday, adding that you need to “give the incoming administration all the time they need” and it is “past time to start a transition.” He went on to say that Trump’s legal efforts to overthrow the results was not undermining democracy and that it is going to take “all of these legal avenues to be exhausted” before the election is decided.
Cramer, however, did acknowledge that the Trump legal team has yet to present any proof to support its wild allegations of widespread voter fraud, noting that “we’ve yet to see a real hearing where evidence was presented.” The president and his allies have now lost over 30 election court cases and states will begin certifying results this week.