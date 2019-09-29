Trump Boosts Attack on ‘Lying Sh*t Head’ Fox News Reporter Ed Henry

Donald Trump spent much of his Sunday morning retweeting random Twitter accounts that praised conservative firebrand Mark Levin for losing it on air when Fox News reporter Ed Henry asked Levin if he is “okay” with the president asking the Ukrainian government for dirt on Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

During Sunday’s broadcast of Trump’s favorite morning show Fox & Friends, Levin—who also hosts a weekend program on the conservative-leaning network—ferociously defended the president’s actions when it came to pressing Ukraine to investigate Biden and his family. This prompted Henry, serving as a Fox & Friends co-host, to pose a question to his Fox colleague.

“The President of the United States, I’m not saying it’s illegal—are you okay with a president asking his counterpart—this is a simple yes or no—to dig up dirt on former vice president Joe Biden and his son?” Henry wondered. “Are you okay with that?”

Levin lashed out at Henry, accusing the Fox News correspondent on not asking an “honest question” while repeatedly shouting that there was “no problem” with any of the president’s actions.

After the tense on-air exchange, Fox News viewers began tweeting out their praise of Levin for “mopping the floor” with Henry. And it didn’t take long for these posts to make their way to the president’s timeline, including one that called Henry a “lying shit head.”

Besides sharing nearly two dozen tweets applauding Levin, the president added his own commentary. Sharing an article detailing the confrontation, Trump declared: “So great Mark!”

Not done with just linking to write-ups of the Levin-Henry clash, the president also made sure to post a video of the on-air altercation.

Ironically, since the Ukraine story blew up, Henry has been seen as pushing the White House’s talking points in his reporting on the whistleblower complaint at the center of the issue. Prior to the call transcript and complaint being made public, Henry reported from a “senior administration official” that there was “no there there” in the call and that whistleblower was pushing a political agenda because they supported a rival political candidate.

Henry, for his part, acknowledged the fact that Team Trump was praising him just a couple of days ago, tweeting out a video from the president’s reelection campaign that quoted Henry saying the “whistleblower does not have firsthand info of the President or others in the White House” and acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire “made clear that the narrative is wrong.”

“Lol two days ago,” Henry tweeted. “#fairandbalanced working hard thank you!”

The Fox News correspondent would go on to fire off several more tweets and retweets in response to the president's criticism while defending his questioning of Levin.