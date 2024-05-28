This Trump Bootlicker Kissed the Ring and It Still Wasn’t Enough

Rep. Bob Good (R-VA) has been a vocal member of the bootlicking brigade who have made pilgrimages to Donald Trump’s hush-money trial in Manhattan as a demonstration of their loyalty.

But it still wasn’t enough to secure an endorsement from his dear leader, who instead endorsed Good’s opponent ahead of a June 18 primary in Virginia’s 5th congressional district.

Trump called Good, a two-term incumbent and the chair of the House Freedom Caucus, “BAD FOR VIRGINIA, AND BAD FOR THE USA.” In a post on social media on Tuesday, he threw his support behind John McGuire, a former Navy SEAL who succinctly describes his platform as “Pro-Life. Pro-Gun. Pro-Trump.”

Good’s mortal sin was endorsing Trump’s challenger, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, early in the race for the Republican presidential nomination. Even though he immediately threw his support behind Trump when DeSantis bowed out and pledged to work to get Trump back in the White House, it wasn’t enough.

“He turned his back on our incredible movement, and was constantly attacking and fighting me until recently, when he gave a warm and ‘loving’ Endorsement,” Trump wrote on social media. “But really, it was too late.”

Good has clashed with Trump loyalist Majorie Taylor Greene over Good’s support for ousting Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA). “She’s always been about herself primarily,” he told NewsNation earlier this month. “And she holds, you know, a personal animosity towards anyone she deems responsible for the former Speaker not being in place, and a two-for what she perceived as a lack of loyalty to the former president.”