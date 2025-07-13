Tom Homan Rips Heckler at Conservative Conference: ‘He Sits Down to Pee’

President Donald Trump’s border czar Tom Homan isn’t afraid of hecklers.

“Are you a MS-13 member?” a man shouted at Homan during a speech at Turning Point USA’s Student Action Summit.

The man, who was wearing a t-shirt that said “I identify as ultra MAGA” and a Trump hat, carried a poster of Homan as he was escorted out of the event in Tampa, Florida, to a chorus of boos after shouting during the speech.

“Are you a MS-13 member?” a heckler asked Trump border czar Tom Homan at a Turning Point USA conference. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

But Homan took the heckle, in reference to a Los Angeles gang that has been the target of the Trump administration’s deportation drive, in stride, ridiculing the man.

“Come up here and hand me that picture? Bring it,” he said, before instigating a round of “U-S-A” chants.

“They’ve got morons like this all over the country … this guy ain’t got the balls to be an ICE officer. He hasn’t got the balls to be a border patrol agent," Homan told the crowd Saturday.

“This guy lives in his mother’s basement. The only thing that surprises me is that you don’t got purple hair and a nose ring. Get out of here you loser ... If you’re such a badass, meet me offstage in 13 minutes and 50 seconds.”

“I guarantee you he sits down to pee,” Homan said.

President Donald Trump deployed 4,000 members of the National Guard and 700 Marines to quell protests over Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids in June. David McNew/Getty Images

The exchange comes as the White House has set a target of 3,000 immigration arrests each day as part of a drive for mass deportations across the country.

Widespread demonstrations broke out in Los Angeles in early June against raids by Immigration and Customs Enforcement. The protests led Trump to deploy 4,000 members of the National Guard and 700 Marines to quell the unrest over the objections of Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Homan was defiant that protesters won’t stop the removals.

“We’re going to do the job that President Trump gave us to do,” he said.