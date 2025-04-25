Trumpland

Trump Botches Easy Question About Melania’s Birthday

HOW ROMANTIC

When in Rome, have dinner on a plane.

William Vaillancourt
William Vaillancourt
Donald, Melania Trump
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

President Donald Trump said that for his wife’s birthday on Saturday—when the couple will be in Rome—he will be taking the first lady to dinner... on Air Force One.

On board the plane en route to the Vatican for Pope Francis’ funeral, the president was asked about his plans with Melania, who will turn 55 this weekend.

“Are you taking Mrs. Trump to dinner?” one reporter asked. “Or have you had time to get her a present? You’ve been very busy.”

WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 25: U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump walk to Marine One as they depart the White House on April 25, 2025 in Washington, DC. President Trump and the first lady are traveling to Rome to attend the funeral of Pope Francis. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Trump replied, “I’ll take her for dinner on the—on the Boeing. I’ll take her for dinner on Air Force One."

“I haven’t had much time to buy presents,” he added. “I’ve been pretty busy. But it’s working out. Things are working out very well, and people are starting to understand how good tariffs are for us.”

After attending the funeral in Vatican City, the two may return to the U.S. as soon as late Saturday night.

On Melania’s birthday last year, Trump used a recess in his felony business fraud trial in New York to note the occasion—only to immediately complain about being subjected to a “rigged trial.”

In 2023, he made no social media post about his wife’s birthday, but did find the time to grumble about another legal trouble. In this case, it was the defamation trial brought by writer E. Jean Carroll, whom Trump had denied sexually assaulting.

As for any gifts Trump has given his partner, his public statements are sparse. On April 26, 2018, though, the billionaire did reveal one: “a beautiful card.”

