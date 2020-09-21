Trump Bragged to Woodward: I’ve Broken Every Record on Judge Appointments
‘MITCH’S BIGGEST THING’
President Donald Trump boasted to Bob Woodward that he’d packed the courts full of conservative judges, telling the Rage writer that he’d “broken every record” on judicial appointments. According to new tapes obtained by The Washington Post, Trump could barely hide his excitement about remaking the courts in his image in a series of interviews. In one, he proudly displayed a list of judicial appointment orders on his desk “kind of like he was cherishing it,” the journalist wrote. In a December interview, Trump boasted that he and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) “have broken every record” on judges, adding: “You know what Mitch’s biggest thing is in the whole world? His judges.” Then, in January, he bragged that he’d installed 187 judges to the federal bench and two to the Supreme Court, remarking: “The only one that has a better percentage is George Washington, because he appointed 100 percent... But my percentage is, you know, like, ridiculous.”
Trump is now preparing to announce a nominee for the seat held by Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died Friday night.