Trump Brags About Major Breakthrough Despite Putin Snub

Donald Trump has claimed a breakthrough between Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelensky, despite the Russian leader snubbing his push to help guarantee Ukraine’s security as part of a peace deal to end the war.

After an unprecedented summit in Washington with Zelensky and European leaders, Trump announced on Truth Social that he had called Putin to set up a meeting between the Russian and the Ukrainian president to try to halt their bloody conflict.

He also announced that the meeting had put the issue of security guarantees firmly on the agenda, with the U.S. prepared to help Ukraine deter Russian aggression if a cease-fire is reached.

But in yet another snub from Putin, the Russian Foreign Ministry issued a statement on Monday rejecting the deployment of troops in Ukraine as part of any security guarantees.

“We reaffirm our repeatedly stated position of categorical rejection of any scenarios that envisage the appearance in Ukraine of a military contingent with NATO countries, which is fraught with an uncontrolled escalation of the conflict with unpredictable consequences,” the statement said.