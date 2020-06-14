Trump Brags About Not Falling on ‘Slippery’ West Point Ramp With ‘No Handrail’
President Trump took to Twitter late Saturday to declare that the ramp he was seen appearing to struggle walking down after his West Point commencement speech earlier in the day was actually “very long & steep” as well as “slippery” and yet he still managed not to fall down. In addition, he said, it “had no handrail.” “The last thing I was going to do is ‘fall’ for the Fake News to have fun with. Final ten feet I ran down to level ground. Momentum!” The president’s comments came after a video made the rounds on social media that showed him appearing to make great effort while walking down the ramp. In another video, he was seen apparently having a hard time drinking a glass of water, using his left hand to steady the glass while he held it with his right.